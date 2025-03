Mia Hennen The Wichita State University water tower stands on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Wichita State has released the list of classes for the 2025 summer and fall semesters. Students can see these classes on their myWSU Banner search or the WSU custom search

Registration begins on April 7. Financial aid is available for summer classes, and includes courses lasting two, four and eight weeks. Eight–week courses begin on June 2, and run through July 25. Fall 2025 classes begin on Aug. 18, and run through Dec. 11.

Students can contact their adviser with any questions.