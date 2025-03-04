Softball transfer makes small but mighty impact at WSU

One of Wichita State softball’s offseason acquisitions is, to some, the very definition of “small but mighty.”

Jodie Epperson, a junior outfielder, transferred to Wichita from the University of North Texas this year.

Epperson said she was influenced to pick Wichita State by a positive visit, the coaches’ vibes and the chemistry shared between WSU’s players.

Wichita State junior Sami Hood helped convince her to make the transfer. Hood and Epperson played softball together as kids, and were reunited when Epperson joined the Wichita roster.

Now, they’re roommates.

“Sami keeps me in check,” Epperson said. “I’ll be walking out of my room in the wrong outfit and Sami will be like, ‘That’s not what we’re wearing today.’”

Hood said she enjoys rooming with Epperson.

“Our house is a lot of fun,” Hood said. “We joke around with each other a lot … we’re always laughing.”

The only thing that could’ve kept Epperson from transferring was the distance from her family. This includes her mom, who she says is her biggest inspiration.

While Epperson hadn’t grown up watching many sports, her love of bouncy balls was noticed by her mother, who got her started in softball.

“My mom, she played softball,” Epperson said. “She just thought, ‘Well, softball has a ball in it. So we’ll try that.’”

While the distance between Texas and Wichita may be great, Epperson says she still stays close to her family.

“We’re very close,” Epperson said. “But they’re traveling here…they’re able to come to some of my games.”

At Wichita State, Epperson is known to many on WSU’s team as “Mighty Mouse” for her speed, stature (Epperson is 5-foot-3-inches tall), and quiet demeanor.

“I would describe her as silent but mighty,” Hood said. “When she calls the ball it’s so innocent … but you know she’s going to get it.”

The team’s bond has met Epperson’s expectations, including a cheering crowd of teammates meeting her at home plate to celebrate her first Shocker home run.

“Everyone wants the best for everyone,” Epperson said. “After I hit my home run, seeing how happy everyone was for me … it’s really special.”

Wichita State’s hitting staff was also a big draw for Epperson. She hit a modest .239 average and seven RBIs at North Texas last year and is excited to improve her batting skills in Wichita.

“I struggled with hitting at UNT,” Epperson said. “Our hitting coach here … she really seemed like she knew what she was doing”.

Epperson has already made strides at the plate. In her first game as a Shocker, she hit two two-run home runs against Northern Illinois University.

As far as post-college goes, Epperson, a general studies major, already has big plans. She wants to attend esthetician school to specialize in skin treatment.

Epperson has already made a lasting impression on her teammates.

“She’s very determined, very sweet,” Hood said. “She’s the most caring person in the world; you’ll never hear a bad thing come out of her mouth. She’s one of the best teammates to ever have.”