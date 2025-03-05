Student Senate allows for extra funding in response to student fees shortfall

After Wichita State’s Student Government Student Fees Commission learned of a more than $900,000 shortfall in funding for fiscal year 2026 on Monday, the Student Senate passed a bill allowing them to pull extra money from a separate fund.

In an emergency meeting Tuesday night, which will be available via YouTube on Wednesday, the Senate voted to allow the commission to access $600,000 from the Student Government Associations’s Special Projects and Capital Fund.

The Senate first passed legislation allowing them to review funding for organizations and services that normally would not be scheduled to undergo review this year.

When the commission learned of the shortfall on Monday, it postponed hearings for the groups up for review. Now, all entities that receive student fees funding are scheduled to present on Wednesday and Thursday. The services and organizations were asked to prepare and submit a presentation on what potential cuts to their groups would look like by Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Sen. Cynthia Pizzini questioned the amount of time Year B groups, those that were expected to present next year, were given to prepare their presentations.

Student Body Treasurer Jia Wen Wang said the groups were informed following Monday’s meeting. Wang added that she thought the presentations had been received, which was met by Sen. Andrew Bobbitt shaking his head.

After the meeting, SGA adviser Gabriel Fonseca confirmed that some entities have not submitted presentations for the commission to review. They are as follows:

Wichita State Debate Team

TRIO Disability Support Services

Historically Underrepresented Students Grant

Non-Traditional Student Scholarship

Wichita State Esports

WSU Varsity Esports

WSU Tilford Commission

Bobbitt, who sits on the commission, said the commissioners would likely question the entities on why they did not submit presentations when requested during the groups’ hearings.

Bobbitt said it “speaks very poorly of the organizations,” and that failure to attend hearings would likely result in funding cuts.

“I cannot speak on behalf of Finance Commission as a whole, but I know that for me, not presenting would be equivalent (to) forfeiture,” he said.

Speaker of the Senate Victoria Owens said that reviewing funding for all groups was necessary to ensure that all entities scheduled for this year did not incur the brunt of budget cuts.

“It would require us to cut that amount of money, or similar amounts of money, from the year that we’re currently in, which would be disproportionate when it comes to reallocating the budget in an equitable way,” Owens said.

After voting to review all the funded entities, the Senate moved on to unlocking money from the Special Projects and Capital Fund.

Student Body President Kylee Hower poke in favor of passing the amended bill.

“We have the power, the honor and the opportunity to choose how we spend our money and how we address these problems,” Hower said. “I think it’s very important, and I’m very blessed to be a member of this university and to have the ability to speak on behalf of the students on how I want to spend our money.”

The bill passed with 16 in favor, two opposed and one abstention. The approval means that after the Student Fees Commission hears the budget presentation from all its funded entities in the coming days, it has an extra $600,000 it can spend. But that still puts the Commission about $300,000 short of its expected funds.

However, several commissioners said at both Monday’s commission meeting and Tuesday’s Senate meeting that they would work to balance the budget through cuts and possible increases to student fees rather than using all of that extra money.

Student fee hearings will start Wednesday morning at 8:45 a.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center, room 233. The hearings on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as deliberations on Friday will be live streamed via SGA’s YouTube channel. A list of the groups presenting each day is in the live streams’ descriptions.