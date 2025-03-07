OPINION: Rap music is more than mindless violence and drug pushing

Rap and hip-hop music are in the spotlight once again, especially after the Grammy Awards and Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX half-time performance which was riddled with cultural and historical references relevant to the Black community.

Rap and hip-hop are traditionally Black genres, gaining traction in Black communities in the 1970s and ’80s. Rap, by definition, is original poetry recited over prerecorded instrumentals. Rap music evolved with the cultural movement of hip-hop.

Early 1970s and mid-1980s

The modern rap genre evolved from a humble start in The Bronx, New York, in African American, Afro-Caribbean and Latino communities plagued by poverty, drugs and gang violence. Emcees and DJs were often former or active members of gangs who used the art form as alternatives to gang warfare and violence.

Originally, they performed at local house parties and in community centers, but by the mid-1970s, record and film producers took notice and started to capitalize on hip-hop culture. Sugar Hill Records introduced rap into mainstream music with the release of “Rapper’s Delight” in 1979.

Emceeing evolved into the mainstream rap industry while DJing went underground, establishing itself as turntablism. These changes led to the imposed concepts of old and new school, with old school being associated with the early 1970s to the mid-1980s.

What is turntablism? Turntablism is the art of manipulating sounds and creating sound effects, mixes and other beats usually by using two or more turntables and a cross-fader. djs kool herc, grandmaster flash and afrika bambaataa are considered the forefathers of turntablism.

The golden era: 1980s-1990s

This golden age of rap saw the emergence of the humorous styles of The Fat Boys and DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, and the more rock-oriented style of Run-D.M.C.

Women rappers like Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, and MC Lyte also emerged in this period, bringing the Black woman’s perspective to the game and proving they were just as skilled and successful as men.

Groups like N.W.A and Public Enemy became known for their hardcore, harsh lyricism that mirrored the deteriorating communities in the inner city. Groups like Public Enemy became associated with “conscious rap” while N.W.A and its members became associated with “gangsta rap.”

The popularity of N.W.A and “gangsta rap” saw the rise in the perception that rap music was dangerous and only promoted gang violence. People saw the name of the group and the lyrics they rapped, and never took a deeper look at the meaning behind the aggressive lyrics.

N.W.A does have aggressive lyrics and even song titles, but each of their songs has a deeper meaning about the Black experience in low-income neighborhoods. If you can get through the base layer of violence and profanity, it’s quite clear.

These styles dominated the 1990s, but “gangsta rap” overtook them in the 21st century, influencing more modern rappers like T.I., 50 Cent and Jeezy.

Mainstream in the 21st century

During the 2000s, hip-hop and rap were the mainstream genre. Kanye West’s lyricism redirected attention from gangster rap, exploring topics like anti-Black racism, a middle-class upbringing and faith in a self-aggrandizing style.

This era also saw the emergence of Eminem, who has become a revered lyricist and broke the obstacle of white inauthenticity. Eminem — after Vanilla Ice created a falsified rags-to-riches story to appeal to Black people — learned to embrace his white heritage and find ways to legitimize his place in the genre. Authenticity is important in the rap genre, and Eminem stayed authentic to who he was and where he grew up.

The music style moved away from the East and West Coasts, where the genre found its start, to the South, where several epicenters began developing their own styles.

The 2010s saw the beginnings of socially conscious rap and its crossover into the mainstream as artists responded to rising tensions from increased police violence and shootings of unarmed Black Americans. Several artists, like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, played massive roles in this genre. We also saw the further rise of female emcees, with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Lyricism

The lyricism genre is rooted in African American oral traditions of self-aggrandizement, narrative poems and insults.

Old-school lyrics are often characterized by a party style that exploits the art of bragging.

New-school lyrics saw commentary on economic woes, social ills and the deterioration of inner cities. Gangster rap provided descriptions of gang culture and the ills of inner city communities.

Socially conscious rappers emerged alongside the Black Lives Matter movement and the increased shooting-related deaths of unarmed Black Americans by police, critiquing the justice system and lack of accountability.

Social issues

Rap albums often have a tie to social issues that are prevalent in the community at that moment in time.

N.W.A and their album “Straight Outta Compton” included themes of what it is like to be working class and Black in Compton, California. They touched on and attacked institutionalized racism, violence and police brutality. One song in particular, “Fuck Tha Police” has become an anthem associated with protest, especially in the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.

Tupac and his album “All Eyez on Me” talked about drug-related issues, misogyny and social issues. People understood Tupac as a poet, and his prominence helped his audience to listen to what he was saying. He was also one of the first well-known rappers to talk about what was happening in the “hood.”

Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp and Butterfly” is riddled with references to social justice, from the album cover itself to the content within. The album cover has the White House, which could be a commentary on either Obama’s presidency or society post-Obama administration. Former President Barack Obama included songs from the album on his summer playlist in 2017.

Lamar’s song “Alright” has also become an anthem associated with protest and unity within the Black community.

Outside the lyricism, several artists have been known for using their platforms to raise awareness and mobilize the younger generation to vote, protest and demand change. The genre’s ability to speak to young people, especially those in urban communities, has made it a powerful tool for political activism.

Impact on youth culture

For those in marginalized communities, the genre is more than music; it is a way of life. It provides a sense of community and belonging, allowing people to connect through shared experiences.

There have also been profound influences on sexuality and gender. While there have been several criticisms for the perpetuation of misogynistic and homophobic messaging in rap music, there have been challenges from within. Artists like Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion and more recently Doechii have broken barriers and records, making their voices known.

Despite some people who claim rap music is mindless and promotes violence, rap is more than that. The social impacts have made themselves known from the very beginnings of the genre. It also allows for a community that is more often than not marginalized to come together and have shared experiences, even if they live across the country from each other.

Rap has proved time and time again that it is more than mindless violence and aggression. When you’re driving around listening to Kendrick or Kanye or Eminem, take a second and actually listen to the lyrics in the songs; they’ll often hold deeper meanings than what you’d expect.