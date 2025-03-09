Men’s basketball’s Quincy Ballard receives another year of eligibility, Matej Bošnjak could as well

Mack Smith Senior center Quincy Ballard throws down a dunk on March 9. Ballard shot 2-5 from the field in the WSU loss.

Wichita State men’s basketball senior center Quincy Ballard is eligible to return for another year in the Roundhouse, head coach Paul Mills said on Sunday. Wichita State is also filing for another year of eligibility for the Croatian big man, Matej Bošnjak.

Ballard leads the nation in true shooting percentage this season, a statistic that weighs the value of 3-point shots, field goals and free throws, at 74%. Ballard also averaged 1.8 blocks and 10 points per game in the regular season.

Ballard spent two seasons at Florida State University before transferring to Wichita State in 2022. He missed most of the 2022-23 campaign, which the NCAA is now classifying as a retroactive redshirt season, with a back injury. Next year will be Ballard’s sixth season of collegiate basketball.

Bošnjak averaged 3.5 rebounds and points per game coming off the Shockers’ bench. He scored a season-high 12 points in a win against Monmouth University last November.

Bošnjak was initially classified as a senior when he joined the Shockers from a professional team in Croatia over the offseason. Wichita State is seeking to reclassify the 23-year-old to give him another year.

Mills said Ballard received senior day honors before the team’s loss to the University of Tulsa on Sunday afternoon because of a misunderstanding within the program.

“And so because all of his family and everybody paying for tickets from New York, we chose to honor him,” Mills said.

Bošnjak wasn’t honored during the pregame ceremony.

Both players will be eligible to enter the transfer portal following the season, and neither has made a public commitment to remain at WSU next year.