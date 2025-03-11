Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shocker Fly Lab project gets started with $1 million gift

Megan Bailey, ReporterMarch 11, 2025
An illustration of the future Shocker Fly Lab (Courtesy of Wichita State University)

Lynn and Sherry Nichols have given a gift of $1 million to Wichita State University to begin the fundraising campaign for the Shocker Fly Lab.

The Shocker Fly Lab is an “enclosed flight space to research, design and test unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that will position the university at the forefront of unmanned aerial system (UAS) education and development,” according to a press release published by the university.

The nearly $13 million project will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, a net-enclosed open-air facility measured approximately 100 feet by 200 feet with a steel structure 30-35 feet high will be installed. 

The second phase will place a glass curtain and a seam roof around the facility to control temperature.

The Shocker Fly Lab will be located on the Innovation Campus near the Hub for Advanced Materials Research and the John Bardo Center. There is no estimated completion date for the project.

Students and staff can read more about the Shocker Fly Lab on the Wichita State website.

