Ambassadors for Diversity and Inclusion host inclusive events in wake of DEI attacks

In the wake of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives being eliminated at schools and businesses across the country, Wichita State’s Ambassadors for Diversity and Inclusion are transforming their organization into a DEI programming board to continue fighting for equality across campus.

“I feel like, in a sense, we’re trying not to change anything because we really try to be there for history and heritage months and pride months and stuff like that. Just be there to advocate for everyone,” said Kyla Gordon, WSU student and ADI treasurer.

At the moment, though, ADI staff say Wichita State isn’t undergoing changes as a result of threats to DEI.

“I just actually came from a president’s lunch with President Rick Muma, and he said that, as of right now, nothing changes regarding DEI,” Amy Nguyen, president of ADI said.

Now a programming board, ADI moved from tabling and fundraising to hosting events to support all groups on campus. The organization also now receives funding through the Student Government Association.

The Ambassadors for Diversity and Inclusion have hosted events, such as Walk in Her Shoes, a Diversity Leadership Summit and more. These events are open to any student. Through events, ADI members said they’re able to spread awareness for many different diverse groups on and off campus.

“It’s scary for some individuals to express their feelings or express their cultures and be able to have those opportunities, but ADI kind of is the gateway to those conversations,” said Daniel Rodriguez, a student ambassador for ADI. “… I think that’s how we advocate for diversity, our events.”

Haneen Elamin, another student ambassador for ADI, said ADI events are important in that they allow students to prepare for difficult conversations they may encounter in the future.

“You never know, farther down the line, if, you know, somebody that you love is in a situation like that (domestic violence, marginalization, etc.), and you need to know what kind of resources are available to you,” Elamin said.

As the future of DEI remains uncertain, ADI staff said they will continue advocating for the people these initiatives protect.

“I feel like it doesn’t matter what you look like, you can help anyone,” Gordon said. “And I think going to events and educating yourself and being ready to fight that fight … is good.”