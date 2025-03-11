Softball swept by conference opponent for the first time since 2015

Mack Smith Graduate student Ellee Eck tosses her bat after she is walked against South Dakota State University. The Shockers were walked seven times in the 6-4 loss.

For the first time since 2015, the Wichita State softball team was swept by a conference opponent. The Shockers could only put up two total runs in three road games against No. 24 Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

The Shockers’ record dropped to 10-12 on the season and 0-3 to start the American Athletic Conference. WSU’s record fell below .500 for the first time all season. The Shockers have their worst record after 22 games since 2020. The Owls are now 24-4 and 3-0 in AAC play.

WSU has lost all nine games it has played against ranked teams this year.

Friday

For the third straight year, the Shockers dropped their opening game in conference play, 5-1.

The Owls scored first on a wild pitch thrown by sophomore Chloe Barber. Wichita State responded in the fifth when graduate student Lauren Lucas hit a single up the middle to tie the game.

The Owls regained the lead on another wild pitch by Barber and later added two more on a double. The Shockers allowed one more run after a throwing error with two outs.

In the Shockers’ last inning of hope, the first two batters reached safely, but the next three batters went down to end the game.

The Shockers used three pitchers in the game and tied a season high in walks allowed with seven. The Shockers were able to get at least one runner on base in every inning but the sixth and left nine runners on base.

Saturday

Wichita State’s offense struggled again in the second game of the series, only scoring one run on four hits and losing, 4-1.

The Owls scored two runs before WSU’s first hit. The Shockers’ only run came on a Lucas single in the sixth.

Junior Taylor Sedlacek committed two errors in the game.

Sunday

In the series finale, the Shockers went out with a whimper, 5-0. The Shockers only put up two hits in the loss.

The five Owls runs came off home runs in the first and sixth innings. The Shockers got their first hit in the fourth inning when Lucas singled to center field.

Freshman Ava Sliger was tagged with her first loss of the season on the mound after giving up two runs in two innings.

Wichita State will play in-state rival, the University of Kansas, in a single mid-week game on Wednesday, March 12, in Lawrence. First pitch against the Jayhawks is scheduled for 6 p.m.