Basketball’s Xavier Bell, Corey Washington receive All-AAC honors

Kristy Mace Xavier Bell celebrates after making a 3-point shot against UTSA. Bell scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds on Feb. 12.

Senior guard Xavier Bell and junior forward Corey Washington are the latest Wichita State men’s basketball players to receive All-American Athletic Conference regular season honors, the league announced Tuesday.

Bell was a First Team All-Conference selection and Washington was named Second Team All-Conference. The two are the first pair of Shockers to receive All-AAC nods since 2022.

Bell is the first Wichita State player to be named First Team All-Conference since Tyson Etienne in 2021 and is the fourth Shocker to receive the honor since the team joined the AAC in 2017.

This season, Bell has averaged 15.1 points per game, carried an 89% free-throw shooting percentage and started the last 20 games of the regular season. During conference play, Bell averaged 16.1 points per game on 37% shooting from the field and finished the last nine games scoring double-digit points.

Since transferring from Drexel University in 2022, the Wichita native has experienced a steady incline of offensive production at Wichita State. Bell went from averaging 4.0 points per game in the 2022-23 season, to 11.3 in 2023-24, to 15.1 this year.

Washington, a Saint Peter’s University transfer, scored 13.4 points per game for the Shockers to go along with a 44% field goal percentage. Washington also nabbed an average of 7.6 rebounds per game and tallied eight double-doubles.

During AAC games, Washington averaged 13.8 points per game on 49% field goal shooting while nabbing 8.1 rebounds.

Washington grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds on Jan. 18, against East Carolina University.