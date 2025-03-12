Baseball drops midweek series to Nebraska with blowout, close loss

Mack Smith Senior Josh Livingston celebrates hitting a game tying single against Missouri State. Livingston has seven RBIs so far this season for the Shockers.

In a two-game midweek matchup against the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Wichita State baseball ended the series in different kinds of losses: a blowout and a close loss.

The Shockers’ record dropped to 6-11, while Nebraska rose to 7-8.

Tuesday

The Shockers were bested in the series’ first game, losing 10-1.

Four of Nebraska’s runs were unearned. The Cornhuskers were able to get the first run of the game in the first inning with the help of a Wichita State error. Two more Shocker errors in the fifth inning added three more runs.

Sophomore Lane Haworth scored WSU’s only run when he hit a solo home run to right field in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Nebraska added six more runs after the home run.

The Shockers stole a season-high three bases in the game and WSU’s pitchers tied a season-high of hit batters with five.

Wednesday

A big Nebraska first inning sunk the Shockers in a 5-4 loss.

In his first start of the season, sophomore Tyler Dobbs let the first five Nebraska batters reach base on three walks and two hits. At the end of the inning, Nebraska batted around and scored four runs.

In the next inning, the Shockers were able to get two runs back when sophomore Kam Durnin hit a sacrifice fly and sophomore Camden Johnson followed with an RBI single up the middle.

After struggling in the first inning, Dobbs put down eight straight batters. He was still handed the loss, his first of the season.

Haworth collected his second RBI of the series in the fifth inning, cutting the Nebraska lead down to one, 4-3.

Sophomore Caleb Anderson allowed a home run in the bottom of the fifth to give Nebraska a two-run lead once again.

In the eighth, Johnson got his second RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly, cutting the WSU deficit to one run again, but senior catcher Mauricio Millan struck out with a runner on third base to keep the Shockers behind.

In the Shockers’ last inning of hope, senior Josh Livingston forced a leadoff walk in a six-pitch at bat. Sophomore Kaleb Duncan pinch ran for Livingston and moved to second base on a successful sacrifice bunt. With the tying run on second and two outs, senior Cole Dillon struck out swinging to end the game.

The Shockers out-hit Nebraska 9-5 but left 11 men on base.

Wichita State will play Louisiana Tech University in its final non-conference series of the year. The first pitch against the Bulldogs is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 14, at Eck Stadium.