Here are your candidates for next year’s student body president, vice president and more

The Student Government Association (SGA) Elections Commission has formally certified candidates for the 2025 general election.
The categories and candidates for the general election are as follows:
Student body president and vice president candidates:
- Jia Wen Wang and Amy Nguyen
Business senator candidates (Six seats are open):
- Roaya Cheham
- Luka Bumm
- Gavin Barnes
Engineering senator candidates (Six seats are open):
- Matthew Phan
- Abby Otten
- Andrew Beam
- Cody Black
- Muhummad Abdullah Tiwana
- Andrew Sauls
Fine arts senator candidates (Two seats are open):
- Patrick Murphy
Graduate senator seats (Three seats are open):
- Rizwan Raisulhaq
- Muzammil Adnan Shaik
Health professions senator candidates (Four seats are open):
- Jasmine Peng
- Guillermo Argumedo Lopez
Honors senator candidates (Two seats are open):
- Riley Hansen
Liberal arts and sciences senator candidates (Six seats are open):
- Michael Miller
- Josh MallardVictoria Owens
- Case Brown
- Nazanin Kasirosafar
- Braeden Miller
Underserved senator candidates (Five Seats are open):
- Raziah Izard
- Evelyn Lewis
International senator candidates (Four seats are open):
- Aaron Haynes
- Lucy Mungarevaani
Applied studies senator candidates (Six seats are open):
- No Candidates declared their intention to run
Out of state senator candidates (Two seats are open):
- Tyler Beatty
- Anna Wilding
- Ashly Sevilla
Adult learner candidates (Two seats are open):
- Andrew Hatch
Military and veteran senator candidates (One seat is open):
- TeRay Boyd
Freshman senator candidates (Two seats are open):
- Election will be held in the fall
Voters can also write in candidates on their ballots. However, write-in candidates must meet the requirements for the position. All candidates must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average and presidential and vice presidential candidates must have at least a junior standing by next fall. M
People can reach out to [email protected] with any questions.
The general election will be from April 7 to 9. Ballots will be emailed to students via SimplyVoting.