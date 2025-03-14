Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Here are your candidates for next year’s student body president, vice president and more

Megan BaileyMarch 14, 2025
Mya Scott
Senators Cynthia Pizzini and Avery Owens raise their hands at a Student Senate meeting on March 11.

The Student Government Association (SGA) Elections Commission has formally certified candidates for the 2025 general election. 

The categories and candidates for the general election are as follows: 

Student body president and vice president candidates: 

  • Jia Wen Wang and Amy Nguyen 

Business senator candidates (Six seats are open):

  • Roaya Cheham 
  • Luka Bumm 
  • Gavin Barnes 

Engineering senator candidates (Six seats are open): 

  • Matthew Phan
  • Abby Otten
  • Andrew Beam
  • Cody Black
  • Muhummad Abdullah Tiwana
  • Andrew Sauls

Fine arts senator candidates (Two seats are open): 

  • Patrick Murphy 

Graduate senator seats (Three seats are open): 

  • Rizwan Raisulhaq
  • Muzammil Adnan Shaik 

Health professions senator candidates (Four seats are open):

  •  Jasmine Peng
  • Guillermo Argumedo Lopez

Honors senator candidates (Two seats are open): 

  • Riley Hansen

Liberal arts and sciences senator candidates (Six seats are open): 

  • Michael Miller
  • Josh MallardVictoria Owens
  • Case Brown
  • Nazanin Kasirosafar
  • Braeden Miller

Underserved senator candidates (Five Seats are open):

  • Raziah Izard
  • Evelyn Lewis

International senator candidates (Four seats are open): 

  • Aaron Haynes
  • Lucy Mungarevaani

Applied studies senator candidates (Six seats are open):

  • No Candidates declared their intention to run

Out of state senator candidates (Two seats are open): 

  • Tyler Beatty
  • Anna Wilding
  • Ashly Sevilla

Adult learner candidates (Two seats are open): 

  • Andrew Hatch

Military and veteran senator candidates (One seat is open): 

  • TeRay Boyd

Freshman senator candidates (Two seats are open): 

  • Election will be held in the fall

Voters can also write in candidates on their ballots. However, write-in candidates must meet the requirements for the position. All candidates must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average and presidential and vice presidential candidates must have at least a junior standing by next fall. M

People can reach out to [email protected] with any questions. 

The general election will be from April 7 to 9. Ballots will be emailed to students via SimplyVoting.

