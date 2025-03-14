Here are your candidates for next year’s student body president, vice president and more

The Student Government Association (SGA) Elections Commission has formally certified candidates for the 2025 general election.

The categories and candidates for the general election are as follows:

Student body president and vice president candidates:

Jia Wen Wang and Amy Nguyen

Business senator candidates (Six seats are open):

Roaya Cheham

Luka Bumm

Gavin Barnes

Engineering senator candidates (Six seats are open):

Matthew Phan

Abby Otten

Andrew Beam

Cody Black

Muhummad Abdullah Tiwana

Andrew Sauls

Fine arts senator candidates (Two seats are open):

Patrick Murphy

Graduate senator seats (Three seats are open):

Rizwan Raisulhaq

Muzammil Adnan Shaik

Health professions senator candidates (Four seats are open):

Jasmine Peng

Guillermo Argumedo Lopez

Honors senator candidates (Two seats are open):

Riley Hansen

Liberal arts and sciences senator candidates (Six seats are open):

Michael Miller

Josh MallardVictoria Owens

Case Brown

Nazanin Kasirosafar

Braeden Miller

Underserved senator candidates (Five Seats are open):

Raziah Izard

Evelyn Lewis

International senator candidates (Four seats are open):

Aaron Haynes

Lucy Mungarevaani

Applied studies senator candidates (Six seats are open):

No Candidates declared their intention to run

Out of state senator candidates (Two seats are open):

Tyler Beatty

Anna Wilding

Ashly Sevilla

Adult learner candidates (Two seats are open):

Andrew Hatch

Military and veteran senator candidates (One seat is open):

TeRay Boyd

Freshman senator candidates (Two seats are open):

Election will be held in the fall

Voters can also write in candidates on their ballots. However, write-in candidates must meet the requirements for the position. All candidates must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average and presidential and vice presidential candidates must have at least a junior standing by next fall. M

People can reach out to [email protected] with any questions.

The general election will be from April 7 to 9. Ballots will be emailed to students via SimplyVoting.