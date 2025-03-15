SGA creates fund to help students obtain ADHD, autism or learning disability diagnoses

Mya Scott Speaker of the Student Senate Victoria Owens speaks in affirmation of an act creating a scholarship to help students get tested for ADHD, autism or learning disabilities at a meeting on March 12.

Wichita State students may be able to apply for money to pay for ADHD, autism or learning disability testing in order to receive academic accommodations next fall. The Student Government Association created a fund to award scholarships to students wanting to obtain testing through WSU’s Psychology Clinic.

“A diagnosis is something that is a privilege to have and to be able to get,” said Annie Wasinger, a student advocate and member of SGA’s Accessibility and Disability Pride Task Force.

Wasinger said when she was previously a transition mentor, students often asked about getting diagnosed and that many students face challenges with obtaining a diagnosis.

“My number one question I always got was, ‘Can the schools test me for ADHD? My mom, my dad, they don’t believe me … I haven’t been able to receive a diagnosis. I haven’t had the access. I don’t have the insurance.’” Wasinger said. “There’s stigma around it, and so having to field those questions can be extremely difficult.”

The WSU Psychology Clinic offers testing for ADHD, autism and learning disabilities as well as other services. Sen. Raziah Izard, who wrote the legislation, said the clinic would offer a flat rate of $800 for students using the scholarship. Students may be awarded up to that amount.

The bill must be signed by Student Body President Kylee Hower in order to go into effect. Before the scholarship is available, the Senate must also pass another bill allocating funding.

Students interested in the scholarship will need to fill out an application regarding financial need and how the scholarship would benefit them academically. Details about the scholarship will be available alongside information about SGA’s other scholarships. They will also need a documented referral from a doctor or mental health professional to get testing.