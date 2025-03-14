OPINION: Gingers have souls despite what common prejudices may say

I was around 5 years old when I first watched “The Little Mermaid.” I remember being in my old house, sitting on my couch with my mom, grinning as I saw the redheaded princess. I smiled at my mom and told her that Ariel was my favorite princess because she looked like her.

My mom doesn’t have a green tail or wear purple seashells, but that didn’t matter to me. Ariel was ginger and so was my mother. Even at that young age, I realized very quickly that neither of us — me as a mixed kid or her as a ginger — had very much representation in any form of media.

It’s impossible to pinpoint exactly where in time the redheaded prejudice — or gingerism — began, but there are certainly prominent instances where it has been perpetuated. This mindset goes as far back as the Bible itself.

According to The Fitzwilliam Museum, while there is no actual physical description of Judas in the New Testament, many artists took it upon themselves to depict the infamous betrayer of Jesus with red hair. Cain, the original murderer of the Bible, also is commonly depicted with red hair.

According to Noigroup, in ancient Greece, people believed gingers turned into vampires when they died. In Egypt, people would sacrifice redheaded men and scatter their ashes atop the King of the Dead’s grave, believing this would appease their gods and spare them.

Red hair was also seen as bad luck. In Ireland, fishermen especially lived by the omen, “Let not the eye of a red-haired woman rest upon you,” believing it would curse them if they saw a redheaded woman before leaving shore.

And the list could go on and on about how society has viewed this population. While people may not believe in sacrificing gingers anymore, many stereotypes have wormed their way into the hearts of the world.

Are all gingers leprechauns?

I really hope I’m not the first to tell you this, but no, gingers are not leprechauns. The short little man you see in front of Lucky Charms isn’t a real person.

Leprechauns are tiny male fairies from Irish folklore who guard and protect hidden treasure. They are often depicted with pots of gold and are viewed as a source of mischief and are difficult to contain.

So in this modern day and age, why are leprechauns such a staple insult to all things redheaded?

According to Shamrock Gift, it’s because of where the folklore originates: Ireland. To most people, Ireland is home to all of the world’s redheads, and according to World Population Review, while the country does have the highest population of gingers in the world, only approximately 10% of the population has those iconic red locks.

Are all gingers hot-headed?

A common misconception is that all redheads have a fiery temper that mimics their fiery locks, and while this may be true of some gingers, it doesn’t stand for all.

I know many redheads who don’t have the temper shown in popular media. My mom, for instance, is one of the most calm people I know. Now, don’t get me wrong — when she gets angry, she gets angry; however, my mom often shies away from conflict if she can avoid it. She thinks rationally and logically most of the time and is unwilling to take hasty action against someone.

My mom doesn’t represent all of the ginger population, but she is living proof that these stereotypes are merely fiction, not fact.

Do gingers have no soul?

I can’t even believe that this is an actual belief some people have. My guess is that it stems from the ancient Greeks believing redheads would turn into vampires, creatures of the night with no soul, but the fact that in this time of the world, it is still prevalent in some minds is incredulous to me.

My mom, once again my muse for this piece, is the first person I will bring up in the face of this prejudice. She is one of the most caring and empathetic people I know. She constantly wears her heart on her sleeve and sacrifices as much as she has to give to those who need it. I could never, in my life, imagine saying she has no soul.

I remember watching my mom light up like a little kid again, rewatching the film “Annie.” She had the locket and tons of merchandise based around the film because she could finally see herself in a film — not portrayed as a she-devil who betrays or leprechaun side characters, but just a normal girl.

The fact that any of these stereotypes still exist is crazy to me. Prejudices of any kind are harmful to the minority that is being targeted, whether it’s in good fun and meant to be a joke or not.

I highly encourage everyone to rebel against the stereotypes that are constantly being thrown in our faces and to realize that all of us — redheads included — have souls and are just people living their lives. Maybe compliment your ginger friends instead of singing the Lucky Charms jingle the next time you see them.