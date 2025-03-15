Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Fire sprinkler testing to start on Monday

Megan Bailey, ReporterMarch 15, 2025
Students enter a building on Wichita State’s Campus. Over the 2025 spring break, fire alarms and sprinklers on the campus will be tested.

Over the next two weeks, the Wichita State Fire Safety and Myers Automatic Fire Protection will test fire sprinklers throughout campus. The inspection is done annually and will begin on Monday, March 17. 

“Housing will not be included in these tests,” according to a press release published by the university. “Testing will last approximately two weeks, but could be longer.” 

According to the university, attempts will be made to keep the testing as quiet as possible, however alarms will go off in some buildings. 

“The alarm will only sound momentarily, but may sound more than once. No evacuation is necessary during this testing,” the press release read.

There is no set day or time t for particular buildings to be tested. Students or faculty who have concerns or requests about the tests can email Fire and Safety Coordinator Scott Murray at [email protected]

