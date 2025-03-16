Theatre company takes a musical trip down memory lane

A night of homage to Broadway musicals and childhood TV, hosted by the Wichita State Musical Theatre Company helped fundraise for the organization’s upcoming production of “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals,” which will be performed from April 10 to 12.

The Nostalgia Cabaret, hosted on Saturday afternoon, offered an opportunity for WSMTC members and non-members to sing their favorite tunes and themes from their childhood.

The Wichita State Musical Theatre Company is a student-led organization. It operates as a safe space for musical theatre students and regular students alike who love musical theater.

Zoe Phillips, a senior majoring in musical theatre and the president of WSMTC, said she helped found the group and still wants to continue its starting mission.

“This is our third year, and we were founded because we wanted there to be more opportunities for students who majored in musical theater and even students who didn’t major in musical theater to perform musical theatre,” Phillips said.

Phillips, who performed “It’s Over Isn’t it” by Rebecca Sugar from “Steven Universe,” said she chose that song because she grew up with the show.

“It was a show I watched all the time,” Phillips said. “And the music just meant a lot to me.”

In addition to Phillips, there were other leading members of the organization present at the cabaret. Gracie Solas, the vice president and company manager, performed “Riptide” by Vance Joy. Solas also performed “Can’t Stop Singing” from “Teen Beach Movie” as a duet with Alyssa Watson, the treasurer for WSMTC. Watson also performed “Falling for Ya” also from “Teen Beach Movie.”

“We just try to make as many performing opportunities as possible,” Phillips said. “I actually started directing because of WSMTC, so I’m going to be directing a musical. We want students to have more opportunities to try things they wouldn’t have tried before.”

The cabaret featured other performances from attending students, and songs ranged from childhood favorite TV show songs to Broadway classics. Nicholas Dreier, a freshman majoring in theatre, sang “Grow for Me” from “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“In the near future, I hope to perform in some summer shows, and in the far future, I just hope one day I can get paid doing this,” Dreier said.

If you’re someone who enjoys musical theatre or wants to audition for a show, Phillips recommended following @ws.mtc on Instagram.

“Even in the musical right now, we have people who aren’t arts majors at all. We have people who are doing design work for the musical,” Phillips said. “It’s really something anyone can come and join. They just need to contact the organization, and we will make sure they get connected with us.”