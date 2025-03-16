Season’s not over: Men’s basketball to play in NIT

Zachary Ruth The WSU men’s basketball team huddles up to talk to head coach Paul Mills during a short break in play. The game on March 13 was played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

When Wichita State men’s basketball lost in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Friday, it was fair to assume that their season was over.

Not so fast. The Shockers will participate in the National Invitation Tournament, with their first round game against the No. 4 seed, Oklahoma State University, on Tuesday.

The game will be played at 8 p.m. in Stillwater at OSU’s Gallagher-Iba Arena. It can be streamed on ESPN2.

The Shockers, at 19-14 on the season, will participate in their first invitational postseason tournament since 2021, when they lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma State finished at 15-17 on the year and lost in the first round of the Big 12 Championship. The Cowboys finished 12th in their conference.

Three other AAC teams — the University of North Texas, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Florida Atlantic University — will compete in the 32-team NIT with the Shockers.

Wichita State last played in the NIT in 2019, when it lost in the semifinals.