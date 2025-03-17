Baseball drops series to Louisiana Tech, suffers historic loss in opener

Gallery • 11 Photos Mack Smith Sophomore Camden Johnson scores on a single against Louisiana Tech. Johnson led the team in runs with four on March 14.

In its final non-conference series of the year, Wichita State’s baseball team suffered a 2-1 series loss to the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs. The first game of the series was a loss that broke program records.

WSU’s record on the season fell to 7-13, while the Bulldogs’ record rose to 11-9.

Friday

The series opener did not go the way the Shockers imagined as they fell to LA Tech, 27-12. It was the first time since 1956 that Wichita State gave up at least 27 runs and the third-most in program history.

The Shockers walked 17 batters, the second-most in program history.

“We were really really giving away way too many free passes and it made it really hard,” WSU head coach Brian Green said. “We were behind just about every hitter and that made it a real challenge for us defensively, and that’s something that we’ve got to improve on over the course of the next four days.”

Senior pitcher Grant Adler made his first Friday start of the year, giving up 12 earned runs in 2.2 innings — the second most ever given up in a single game by a Shocker pitcher. Despite the game, Green praised what Adler has brought to the team over the course of the season.

“His pitch counts have been down and he’s been a guy who’s given us six (innings), even into the seventh inning,” Green said

LA Tech started the game with a five-run first inning, however, the Shockers responded with a five-piece of their own in the bottom of the frame, aided by a three-run home run from senior Josh Livingston.

In the third and fourth innings, the Bulldogs pulled away, scoring 16 runs on ten hits and ten walks.

In the fifth and sixth innings, the Shockers inched closer, scoring six runs, but in its final two innings, LA Tech tacked on five more runs.

In the game, the Shockers set a season-high in hits with 16 and tied a season-low in strikeouts with three.

Wichita State used seven pitchers, all of whom walked at least one Bulldog batter and all except senior Mason Munz allowed a run.

Saturday

In the rematch with LA Tech, the Shockers bounced back with their biggest win of the year. Wichita State’s hot bats led to a 15-6 win. The Shockers’ 15 runs set a season-high, topping the previous day’s game.

Wichita State turned the tables by walking 11 times when at the plate and being hit by four pitches, both season-highs.

The Shockers struck first when senior Jordan Rogers doubled down the third base line in the first inning.

LA Tech took their first lead of the game with a big four-run sixth inning to make the score 6-3.

Wichita State responded with its highest-scoring inning since 2023, plating eight runs. The Shockers loaded the bases without recording an out. Then, the Bulldogs walked four straight Shockers for runs, giving Wichita State the lead, 7-6.

The Shockers added two more runs on a Rogers triple and a junior Jaden Gustafson single. After hitting a two-RBI double in the eighth inning, Rogers finished the game going 3-6 at the plate with six RBIs.

Sunday

After the offensive explosion of the first two games, the Shockers could only muster up one run in a 7-1 loss in the rubber match.

Senior Jace Miner started the game off with four straight no-hit innings.

“I feel like I was staying low headed. Felt like I had my stuff well today, felt like I had my confidence and was there,” Miner said. “Had some hiccups early this year, but I feel like I had some things click today.”

In the fifth, Miner walked a batter and hit two more to load the bases. Then, Miner walked another Bulldog, allowing a run and being pulled after 4.1 no-hit innings.

Sophomore Jeremiah Arnett came in relief and struck out the first man he faced. With the bases loaded, Rogers dropped the would-be third out in center field and LA Tech scored three runs because of it.

LA Tech added to its lead in the sixth and plated two more in the eighth when sophomore Lane Haworth could not hold on to the ball on a diving grab.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Shockers‘ bats showed some signs of life. Haworth started the inning with a lead-off double and later scored on a RBI single by sophomore Camden Johnson.

The Bulldogs added an extra insurance run in the ninth and three Shockers struck out to end the game in the bottom of the frame.

Johnson shined in the series, hitting 6-13, scoring five runs and having three RBIs.

“Friday night it was hard to go to the plate and stay aggressive,” Johnson said. ”But for me it just came down to sticking to my approach one pitch at a time and chipping away and doing what I do.”

The Shockers will start conference play as they travel to play Tulane University in a series next weekend. The first pitch against the Green Wave scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 21, in New Orleans.