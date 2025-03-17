Change of plans: Men’s basketball reacts to NIT selection, previews game at Oklahoma State

Zachary Ruth Senior Ronnie DeGray III helps senior Bijan Cortes off the ground after a contested layup from Cortes. DeGray finished with eight defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound in the 83-80 loss against Memphis on March 14.

Wichita State men’s basketball’s senior forward Ronnie DeGray III was planning a trip to visit family in St. Louis for spring break when he saw the surprising news that the Shockers were invited to play in the National Invitation Tournament.

“All the guys in the group chat were like, ‘Oh, we got a game,’” DeGray said during a press conference on Tuesday. “Like, we’re all like, ‘No, we don’t. What are you talking about?’ And then we see the bracket.”

He said head coach Paul Mills then texted the team along the lines of, “You have a chance to compete and compete for a championship.”

DeGray said it was a crazy turn of events. Some of the team had already left Wichita and conducted exit interviews. Eight seniors — including DeGray — believed their collegiate basketball careers were over.

Now, they’re back together with another shot at hoisting a trophy.

“Because, you know, all the sadness about the season being over and you know, seniors being done,” DeGray said. “And all of a sudden, we have another chance to play. So, you know, it’s really cool, actually.”

DeGray said it was initially kind of weird for him to wrap his head around WSU being selected for the NIT, but that the competitor in him was ready for another shot at playing in a Shockers uniform.

“I’m fine to go out and go play against Oklahoma State (University) and go compete in (the) NIT,” DeGray said. “We’ve only been off a few days, so it hasn’t been like we’ve been off for a while. So, I’ll be fine. You know, my thing is just a switch to turn back on.”

Mills said the team’s preparation against the Cowboys will mostly come down to how they can scout them. WSU played its last game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Championship last Friday and the team hasn’t had much time to prepare for its game in Stillwater on Tuesday.

The Shockers had a closed scrimmage against OSU last October. While Mills said that it isn’t indicative of how the Cowboys will play WSU on Tuesday, DeGray said they play fast-paced and like to push the tempo.

“They score a lot of points off of trying to get steals,” DeGray said.

OSU is coming into the game averaging an even nine steals per game, good for 23rd in the country and 16.6 points off turnovers per game. The Cowboys also rank 27th nationally in turnovers forced per game with an average of 14.8.

DeGray stressed the importance of taking care of the ball if the Shockers want a chance at extending their season to another game.

“Just, you know, play our style if they try to push the pace,” DeGray said. “But we’ll be ready.”

Mills pointed to several key players on OSU’s roster — one being junior guard Arturo Dean. Dean ranks ninth in the country in steals per game at 2.5 and 10th in total steals with 77. His 77 steals landed him at first place in the Big 12 standings.

OSU’s graduate student guard Bryce Thompson and fifth-year forward Abou Ousmane both lead the Cowboys in scoring with 12.2 points per game. Ousmane touts a 43.2% 3-point percentage, which leads his team’s players who have made more than seven appearances this season.

Thompson, a Big 12 honorable mention, ranks 14th in the Big 12 in free throw shooting percentage at 81.3% from the stripe.

Mills said that he’s been to OSU’s home venue, Gallagher-Iba Arena, when it’s “popping.” The Shockers will play the game in Stillwater at Gallagher-Iba.

“My first year in the Big 12 was when they (OSU) went to the Final Four in 2004,” Mills said. “And it was a heck of a crowd there at Gallagher-Iba and their level of support. So, we’ll see what it’s like tomorrow night.”

Tipoff against the Cowboys is scheduled for 8 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN2.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play tomorrow night, to be with these guys again to get this shot against an Oklahoma State team who’s been really, really good at home,” Mills said.