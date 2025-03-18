Meet the unsung student managers who keep the men’s basketball team going

Kristy Mace Isaiah Hubbard, a Wichita State basketball manager, talks before a game. Hubbard, who hails from Chicago, is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

A student manager for the Wichita State men’s basketball team carries a wide range of responsibilities, from setting up equipment for warmups and assisting with drills during practices to handling small yet vital tasks like refilling the fridge, cleaning up wet spots on the court, and making sure the players have water and towels.

The role requires keen attention to detail, adaptability and a strong commitment to the team’s success.

Isaiah Hubbard, a senior from Chicago, and Marshall Underwood, a junior from Wichita, have embraced these duties for the past two years.

“The exposure to college athletics, along with the travel opportunities, has allowed me to see what goes on behind the scenes at Division I events,” Hubbard said. “From the coaching staff to the players involved, it’s an eye-opening experience.”

Both students manage to balance their demanding roles as basketball managers while pursuing their academic goals and remaining active in their fraternities — Hubbard is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and Underwood is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Isaiah Hubbard: balancing time management

Hubbard’s journey to becoming a basketball manager started two years ago when a graduate assistant for the team suggested the position. While Hubbard always wanted to be involved in university athletics, he wasn’t initially aware of the opportunities available.

One of Hubbard’s most memorable moments came last December when the team played against DePaul University, allowing him to return home to Chicago for the first time in more than a year.

“It was my most rewarding experience as a manager.,” Hubbard said. “I haven’t been home in over a year. So it was great to go back and see my family. So I was very grateful for that opportunity.

As a manager, Hubbard’s responsibilities also include assisting with practice drills and taking care of smaller tasks, such as getting the food for game days.

Hubbard emphasized the importance of staying connected to the game environment and being attentive to the players’ needs.

“It’s about being in tune with the players to ensure a successful game,” Hubbard said. “When someone slips and I see their foot drag, I know it’s a wet spot. Something as simple as that could mess up someone’s career by causing an injury.”

Hubbard also works closely with the coaching staff, especially assistant coach Quincy Acy, with whom he has formed a strong bond.

“When I’m feeling down, he (Acy) knows what to say. He’s an encouragement,” Hubbard said. “If I’m having a bad day, he’ll hit me with a quote or something to lift my spirits.”

Balancing his duties as a full-time student, manager and fraternity member can be challenging, but Hubbard credits his fraternity for teaching him time management skills.

“My fraternity preaches ‘time value,’” Hubbard said. “So I plan out my day beforehand and divide my time between my responsibilities.”

Marshall Underwood: ties between cybersecurity and sports

Underwood’s path to becoming a basketball manager was different but equally driven by his love for the sport. Underwood, a Wichita native, played basketball at York University in Nebraska before an injury ended his college athletic career.

Underwood has always been passionate about basketball. He trained young athletes from 2021 to 2023 and volunteered at various basketball camps.

After returning to Kansas, he enrolled at Butler Community College and later transferred to Wichita State to pursue a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity. There, he discovered the opportunity to become a manager.

“I just wanted to be around basketball,” Underwood said. “I wanted to be around something that would keep me out of trouble. You know what they say, ‘Iidle time is the devil’s playground,’ so I just wanted to stay close to something I love.”

After viewing an Instagram post announcing the need for team managers following Paul Mills’ debut as head coach, Underwood attended an informational meeting. He embraced the opportunity, not knowing what to expect but ready to contribute.

“They give you their standards and rules, and if you can’t meet them, you can’t be part of it,” Underwood said. “They want people who are going to contribute and reflect the values of the program.”

Though his degree in cybersecurity may seem unrelated to basketball, Underwood sees a future where the two fields intersect.

“People can’t see it right now, but athletics and cybersecurity are going to be intertwined one day,” Underwood said. “By the time I finish college and get a few years of experience, I believe NBA teams will need people to protect their digital information and the authenticity of their franchise.”

Like Hubbard, Underwood has also found inspiration in the team’s coaching staff, particularly in seeing Black men in leadership positions under Mills.

“I didn’t see many Black men in leadership roles when (former WSU head coach) Gregg Marshall was here,” Underwood said. “Now, I get to see role models every day — Black men in high positions, being respected. Seeing them makes me feel like I can do it too.”

Both Underwood and Hubbard have learned valuable life lessons from their roles as managers. Hubbard said he has developed patience and perseverance through his time with the team, while Underwood appreciates the opportunity to gain new knowledge just by being around the players and coaches.

“During practice, if you’re a sponge, you can soak up a lot of knowledge,” Underwood said.

Looking toward the future, both managers hope to stay connected to the sport they love. Hubbard dreams of working closely with an NBA team, while Underwood envisions a future where cybersecurity plays a vital role in professional sports.

“My dream was always to work with an NBA team,” Hubbard said. “And I feel like this was my first step toward that.”