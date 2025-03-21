‘Suspicious device’ that caused bomb threat alert near campus was crashed drone

Courtney Brown A Wichita State University Police car parked on campus (file photo)

Wichita State University sent out an emergency alert regarding a bomb threat at 17th Street and Yale Street Thursday night at 10:42 p.m. It was followed by an “all clear” alert at 11 p.m.

WSU campus police declined to share more information about the incident, but directed The Sunflower to Lainie Mazzullo-Hart, the university’s director of strategic communications. Mazzullo-Hart directed The Sunflower to WSU Today, the university’s faculty and staff newsletter.

Under the heading, “Update on suspicious device found Thursday near campus,” the newsletter said that around 9:30 p.m., “the Wichita Police Department was notified of a suspicious device in the 3600 block of East 17th Street North.”

According to the newsletter, campus police assisted with the call.

“Authorities were quick to respond and confirmed that the reported device, which turned out to be a crashed homemade drone, did not present any danger to the campus community,” the newsletter read. “No injuries or damages were reported.”