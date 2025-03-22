Elevator in Duerksen Fine Arts Center closed until further notice

Allison Campbell A sign informs visitors in the Duerksen Fine Arts Center that the elevator is closed.

The elevator in Wichita State’s Duerksen Fine Arts Center is broken and will need replacement parts, according to an email sent by the office of Student Accommodations and Testing.

“It is estimated that it cannot be repaired for a few months, due to supply chain issues and the time to do the repair,” the email, sent out to students who receive academic accommodations through OSAT, said.

Students who may have difficulty getting to classes in Duerksen are advised to contact OSAT at [email protected] or an access coach directly with any questions or concerns.

According to the email, “staff are working towards a temporary solution.”