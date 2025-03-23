Softball scores 32 runs in series win against UTSA

Aubri Baker The WSU softball team celebrates a home run by Lauren Lucas, welcoming her to home plate. The Shockers hit a total of three home runs on Sunday, March 16, against North Texas.

Coming into a weekend series against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), Wichita State softball hadn’t lost to the Roadrunners since 2020.

A blown lead in the series’ second game ended that streak of eight straight wins against UTSA, but the Shockers earned the series win anyway, taking the other two games.

Wichita State improved to 15-15 on the season and 4-5 in the American Athletic Conference, while UTSA dropped to 14-16 overall and 2-7 in the AAC.

After being blanked by Texas State University in a midweek game on Wednesday, the Shockers’ bats came alive against the Roadrunners. Wichita State scored 32 runs during the series, with both wins coming in run-rule-shortened games.

Senior Camryn Compton came into the series with a sub-.200 batting average and two homers on the season. She hit three home runs and had 11 RBIs over the three games against UTSA.

During her past eight games, Compton has hit .346 with 18 RBIs and four home runs.

Friday

Wichita State pulled away from the Roadrunners in the series’ opening game, winning via run rule, 12-2.

Compton and junior Sami Hood mashed two home runs in a span of four at-bats in the sixth inning. WSU put a seven-spot on the board in the sixth to seal the victory.

Wichita State had 15 hits and four doubles, both season-highs. Five Shockers had two or more hits, with Compton going 2-2 with a walk and four RBIs.

In the circle, freshman Ryley Nihart earned her second win of the season, throwing 4 ⅔ innings and allowing two runs. Junior Alex Aguilar closed the game with 1 ⅓ innings of scoreless ball, earning the save.

Saturday

After four innings, it looked like the Shockers would earn their second win of the weekend. Then, WSU blew a two-run lead, giving UTSA the win, 8-7.

Sophomore Chloe Barber continued a poor run of pitching over the past month. Barber gave up three runs in less than an inning in her start.

Since Feb. 24, Barber has made seven appearances, giving up at least two earned runs in each. She’s had a 10 ERA over the past month and has seen her season ERA balloon from 1.82 to 4.39.

The Roadrunners scored in all but one inning, peppering runs across the board. They began with a rally in the first inning against Barber, scoring three runs without an extra-base hit. Then, the Shockers responded by doing the exact same thing in the second inning, tying the game.

Wichita State expanded its lead in the third and fourth innings, scoring three in the fourth on a homer by graduate student Lauren Lucas and another from junior Jodie Epperson that just got over the UTSA fielders’ glove in center field and extended the lead, 7-4.

However, that was WSU’s last hit of the game. UTSA combined for two hits in the fourth and fifth innings — but managed two runs off those hits. Then, the Roadrunners rallied in the sixth, scoring two on a single up the middle to take the lead.

Seven Shockers reached base in the loss. WSU used all four of its pitchers, three of whom gave up runs.

Sunday

For the second time in the series, the Shockers run-ruled the Roadrunners, 13-5, winning the series’ rubber match.

Compton put up her second awesome stat line of the series, going 2-2 with seven RBIs and two home runs. Compton drove in runs in each of the first three innings of the game.

Wichita State batted around and put up five runs in the first inning, and UTSA never closed the gap between the teams within three runs from there.

Junior Taylor Sedlacek sealed the run-rule by hammering a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Lucas scored three runs and had three hits — extending her hitting streak to 11 games. Lucas hit 6-12 for the series.

Nihart earned the win for the second time in the series, throwing a complete game.

Wichita State will attempt to continue its offensive momentum in Wilkins Stadium against the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday, March 25. The first pitch against the Bears is scheduled for 5 p.m.