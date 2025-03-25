Lot 5 along 21st Street will close Wednesday due to fireworks

Ainsley Smyth Parking Lot 5 on Wichita State’s campus on March 25.

A section of parking, Lot 5, located on 21st Street between the Corbin Education Center and Eck Stadium, will be closed on Wednesday due to fireworks that will be set off after the softball game, the university announced in the student newsletter on Monday.

“Because of the nature of the event, all vehicles must be removed from the lot,” the university said in its announcement.

Students who normally park in the section of Lot 5 will need to find a different place to park. An interactive parking map can be found on the Wichita State website.