Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Lot 5 along 21st Street will close Wednesday due to fireworks

Megan Bailey, ReporterMarch 25, 2025
Ainsley Smyth
Parking Lot 5 on Wichita State’s campus on March 25.

A section of parking, Lot 5, located on 21st Street between the Corbin Education Center and Eck Stadium, will be closed on Wednesday due to fireworks that will be set off after the softball game, the university announced in the student newsletter on Monday. 

“Because of the nature of the event, all vehicles must be removed from the lot,” the university said in its announcement.

Students who normally park in the section of Lot 5 will need to find a different place to park. An interactive parking map can be found on the Wichita State website.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Megan Bailey
Megan Bailey, Reporter
Megan Bailey is a reporter for The Sunflower. Bailey is a senior pursuing a degree in communication studies. Before joining The Sunflower, she interned at NPR-affiliate KMUW, writing spots for the radio. After she graduates from Wichita State, she wants to be a reporter at a radio station. Outside of work, she enjoys swimming, singing and dancing. Her favorite band is Twenty One Pilots. She goes by she/her.
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor’s in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.