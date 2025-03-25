Baseball falls to Oklahoma State, extends losing streak against teams from Oklahoma

Mack Smith Senior Mason Munz jumps on the mound after not getting a strike call against Louisiana Tech. Munz walked two batters against the Bulldogs.

Wichita State baseball lost its eighth straight game to teams from Oklahoma with a 9-5 loss on the road against Oklahoma State University on Tuesday.

The Shockers’ record dropped to 8-16 with the defeat, while Oklahoma State rose to 12-10.

Wichita State has lost four in a row and 13 of the last 14 to the Cowboys, dating back to 2019.

OSU only out-hit the Shockers by one, 8-7, but reached base 10 times on walks. Wichita State didn’t have a single extra-base hit, settling for singles and walks to score runners.

In the third inning, the Shockers loaded the bases with two outs and senior Josh Livingston hit an RBI single to give them a 1-0 lead. Wichita State loaded the bases again in the fourth and sophomore Gannon Snyder grounded into a double play, which allowed another run to score.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Cowboys stormed back and scored four runs on three hits, which included a three-RBI triple. In the fifth, junior Colton Vercoe allowed back-to-back OSU home runs in the inning’s first two at-bats.

The Shockers cut into Oklahoma State’s lead by getting a run on a sophomore Kaleb Duncan single to right field in the top of the sixth, 6-3.

In the Cowboys’ next two turns at the plate, they added two more runs to extend their lead. Oklahoma State loaded the bases with two outs, and the Shockers went to senior Jace Miner to try to get them out of the jam. Miner got a fly out to stop the bleeding.

Junior Jordan Black hit a triple to left-center field in the eighth for his first RBI since the third game of this season. Duncan hit a sacrifice groundout, which plated Black.

Oklahoma State added its final run as a Cowboys player stole home on a double steal.

In their last inning, the Shockers went down in order to lose the game.

Wichita State will play its first home conference series of the season against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) from Friday, March 28, through Sunday, March 30. The first pitch against the Blazers is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday.