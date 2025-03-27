OPINION: An ‘easy pet’ does not exist

Many people think there are “easy” pets — low-maintenance companions that require minimal effort or expense. But no matter what type of pet you choose, each comes with its own set of responsibilities, costs and challenges. The idea of a low-effort pet is a myth and an excuse to do the least amount possible for their prisoner.

Anyone considering bringing an animal into their home should be fully prepared for what that commitment entails.

Cats

Take cats, for instance. They are often labeled as independent, requiring little more than food, a litter box and a ton of random toys.

In reality, cat ownership is far more involved. Litter boxes need frequent cleaning and full replacements of litter. For every cat, there also must be a litter box. In other words, the ratio between cats and litter boxes must be the same.

Finding the right toys, scratchers and beds can be an expensive and timely process. A cat always needs a cat tree for climbing, scratching and to have their own personal space. At the very least, they need to have a vertical space that meets these needs and is taller than you. If there is no space for a cat tree, or no money in the wallet for a cat tree, then there should not be a cat.

Some cats prefer the cardboard scratchers and some love the scratchers that come with their cat tree. My cat enjoys the wood around the house and the couches. She also doesn’t enjoy any of the toys scattered on the floor except for a pack of Peeps toys that are saturated with catnip and anything that includes feathers. She also prefers my lap instead of the cute, pink bed I bought her.

On top of this, cats are prone to boredom. Because they are labeled independent, they are not often provided attention and time to play or the stimulating activities they need.

A dorm does not have the space for them to get the zoomies and has little room for their supplies let alone students’. A cat also needs a window to peer through. I have never met a cat that doesn’t enjoy the fresh air, the sound of the birds and watching outside in general.

Dogs

Dogs present their own challenges. They require daily exercise, bathroom breaks — regardless of rain, snow or extreme heat, which Wichita is known to have. Additionally, they need a lot of attention. Like cats, dogs can be picky eaters, forcing owners to experiment with different foods.

Some, like my dad’s dog, Knox, even have severe allergies that require special prescription diets, which can be prohibitively expensive after also having to spend lots of money at the vet to figure this out.



Like any animal in general, they can be a constant financial burden especially when it comes to vet appointments. My dad has to meal prep plain rice and chicken for the dog for about a week every time he has an upset stomach.

There is a similar process for finding the toys and activities dogs enjoy as there is for cats. Some dogs like toys that squeak and others just like anything that is like a stuffed animal.

Fish

Then, there are fish — the classic college dorm pet. Every floor in Shocker Hall has at least one dorm fish. They have even been labeled a “canon event.”

Unfortunately, the fish found in dorm rooms often die within months, largely due to inadequate care. A simple bowl is not a suitable environment, and housing a fish in a confined space with plastic decorations and dyed pebbles is cruel.

There should be real plants and water should have some movement. Fish need a temperature controlled environment. Betas, a popular and well known house fish, require heated water.

The water also needs to be replaced somewhat often, especially if there are no algae-eating animals in the tank. While the entire tank doesn’t need to be emptied, a large portion can be emptied with a tube, your mouth and gravity. As long as you act quick enough, gravity will take over in pulling the water through the tube and you can control how much water you replace from the tank.

This helps with bacteria, ammonia levels and other issues from stagnant water. If you don’t know anything about ammonia, which can rapidly kill your animals, then it is not time to get a fish — or anything that lives in water.

Some fish are social, while some will fight to the death if housed together. Without proper knowledge and preparation, fishkeeping can quickly become overwhelming and expensive.

Hermit crabs

Even smaller creatures, often assumed to be effortless, come with their own difficulties and complications. While I love my hermit crabs, they require a specific set of care and schedules. Hermit crabs are a fun and unique option, but they are costly.

The habitat alone has a lot on the requirements list. They need enough heat pads to keep the enclosure to a certain temperature. If it is too cold, they will die. They additionally need two types of water, each needing a different bottle of solution. One is for drinking and the other is salty for wandering around in.

Without the proper substrate, such as coconut fiber and sand, they cannot borrow — as an essential stage in their cycle. Without a safe space to burrow, a hermit crab cannot live through the process.

They are also social creatures, meaning one is never enough, and they need new shells to accommodate growth and comfort. The crab to shell ratio is not even, there must be more shells than crabs. If they are without a shell, they are vulnerable, and another crab will attack them.

Shells are their transportable home. Some pet shops offer painted shells, which can be cute, but are ultimately not safe for the crustaceans and will lead to toxic chemicals killing them.

Despite their small size, hermit crabs require as much attention to detail as any other pet.

Every pet, regardless of size or species, comes with responsibilities. There is no such thing as an “easy pet.”

Owning an animal means providing the proper environment, diet, medical care and enrichment it needs to thrive.

Before bringing home a pet — whether it’s a cat, dog, hermit crab or fish — it’s crucial to understand the full extent of that commitment. Otherwise, the reality of pet ownership may become an unpleasant surprise.