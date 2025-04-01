GUEST COLUMN: ‘Lot more trans people in Kansas than you think’: Trans student discusses legislation change and need for awareness

I am a freshman and a secondary education major with a focus in history and government at Wichita State. I am also a trans person, one of many who are trying to navigate the recent changes in trans legislation.

I began transitioning in junior high and am grateful I was able to do so when I was younger.

It was surprisingly more progressive than you would think. I came out in seventh grade, and I started my medical transition in eighth, which is very surprising for Kansas. That’s not very common at all.

This meant changing all of my legal documentation as well as starting medical care like hormones and surgery. But with recent legislation changes, it may become difficult for other trans people to do the same.

With the recent introduction of President Donald Trump’s executive order “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government”, trans people would be required to change legal documentation such as passports, visas, and government-issued IDs to “accurately reflect the holder’s sex.”

This can prevent people from changing their documentation to reflect their gender identity and can cause issues for those who already have.

Gender-affirming health care for minors has already been on the chopping block. Kansas Senate Bill 63 bans various gender-affirming care means for minors, including puberty blockers and hormone treatment, meaning other trans people can’t start medically transitioning before turning 18.

And it’s a lot harder to transition later in life after you’ve already gone through puberty.

With these and other legislative setbacks, trans people may struggle with their mental health and gender dysphoria stemming from a lack of health care accessibility. Understanding the importance of transitioning and gender-affirming health care is crucial in supporting trans loved ones.

It’s different for everyone; every trans person has a different experience. For me, it was almost life or death. I couldn’t conceive that I was a real person. The saving grace was access to gender-affirming care.

Right as I started puberty, I had very bad dysphoria. I couldn’t see myself having a future at all. Once I started my transition and hormones and I was able to get top surgery, it was like a breath of fresh air. Now, I have a plan for the future. Before, there was no me at 18.”

For those who wish to support their trans loved ones, a good start is lending a listening ear and a shoulder to lean on.

Let them know you’re there. Let them know that they have that support and that you’re there for them.

Friends and family can also support by being aware and reading up on trans laws and legislation. There are also community support options as well.

It’s important for other people to know and care because we’re going to be the first group who gets restricted and bills against them. If those bills go through, I think it could be pushed onto the LGBT community in general. I think that could spiral out of control.

This type of legislation can be dangerous for the trans community, especially young people.

It affects more people than people realize, a lot of trans people could lose their lives to suicide and hate crimes.

In Wichita, there are many pride month events in June that people can attend to show their support, as well as volunteering. Wichita Pride has links for volunteers to sign up and a calendar of events for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies to attend. The Center of Wichita also has links to donate, as well as support resources.

For trans people on campus, there are also places to find community, including the discussion group Spectrum: LGBTQ and Allies, which is also open to people outside of campus, and oSTEM, which provides support and services for LGBTQ+ students in STEM fields.

Right now, I just want to finish the degree. Then I’ll wait and see what kind of legislation passes to see if I’ll have a job.

For myself and many other trans individuals across the country, each day brings new uncertainties. However, community, support, and awareness can aid this struggle.

There’s a lot more trans people in Kansas than you think. A lot of people have friends, and you may not even know that someone is trans.