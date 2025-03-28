Student Government will host a forum to meet student body president, VP candidates

Courtesy of the Student Government Association

Students will be able to hear from the candidates for student body president and vice president at the Student Government Association presidential and vice presidential forum on April 3, moderated by The Sunflower.

There is only one official ticket running this year. The candidates for president and vice president are Jia Wen Wang and Amy Nguyen.

The forum will be at 6 p.m. in room 233 in the Rhatigan Student Center. It will also be available via SGA’s YouTube channel.

“This is your chance to hear their vision, ask questions and learn how they plan to represent you,” the university said in the student newsletter on Tuesday, announcing the event. “Whether you’re passionate about campus change or just want to stay informed, this is an event for you.”