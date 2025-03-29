Student Government asks for more leniency in parking enforcement on campus

Wichita State’s Student Senate passed a resolution — a nonbinding request — to ask for more leniency in regards to campus parking at its Wednesday night meeting. The 20 senators present unanimously voted for the Campus Parking Improvement Act.

The requests listed in the act include extending the two-hour parking limit at the Steve Clark YMCA to three hours, that parking services and the university be more lenient about parking when there is inclement weather and during the summer, and that the parking garages be free to use after 5 p.m.

The resolution also included an amendment passed during the Wednesday meeting to request that Parking Services use the word “accessible” instead of “handicapped” when referring to parking in written communication.

Chairperson Adriana Owens, the bill’s primary sponsor, said the additional request was added “because nobody uses ‘handicapped’ anymore.”

Owens said the resolution has been in the making since she “stepped foot on campus.”

“It’s a collective work of hundreds of hours (of work) for me and my committee members,” Owens said.

Requests for the university and Parking Services

The university should recognize the diversity of situations students encounter that may not align with current parking regulations and enforcement

The time limit for parking at the Steve Clark YMCA should be extended from two hours to three hours.

The university should adopt a more lenient policy on parking violations during inclement weather and campus closures, which including waving or suspending citations when students park in non-student lots or other restricted areas for for these reasons

The university should allow students, staff and faculty to park in the parking garage when there is an extreme weather watch or warning.

The campus parking garage should be free to park in after 5 p.m.

Before purchasing a parking pass, everyone should be required to complete a quiz on parking regulations.

Parking Services should prioritize repairs and regular maintenance for parking machines in the parking garage.

An addition should be made to parking regulations to limit the number of citations an individual can receive within 24 hours.

Parking Services should be more lenient in giving citations during the summer.

Parking Services should provide SGA with an a list of where security cameras will be placed, and a timeline for them to be placed near parking lots

Parking services should use “accessible” instead of “handicapped” in written and formal communication.

Requests for students and others who park on campus

People should contact Parking Services directly at 316-978-5526 for or call OneStop and use the parking extension at 3450 in they have concerns or questions

Students should use the parking lot across from the YMCA (Lot 19) when they need to park near the YMCA for more than two hours

Students should ensure that their parking pass is in their name

The resolution will first go to Student Body President Kylee Hower for a signature. If the resolution is passed, the university and Parking Services are not required to comply with it.

A recording of the live streamed meeting is available via the Student Government Association’s YouTube channel. The full resolution is available here.

The Sunflower is awaiting comment from Parking Services.