LTTE: Director of WSU production of ‘Spring Awakening’ responds to Sunflower review of casting

I am writing in response to the recent student-written review of “Spring Awakening,” particularly its focus on the performance of one actor—Solomon Puckett—in his portrayal of Melchior Gabor.

I want to acknowledge the value of student arts criticism and the importance of cultivating community dialogue around our campus productions. However, when a review distills its analysis to a critique of a single performer, it risks reducing the complexity of theatrical storytelling and diminishing the collaborative nature of the art form.

This letter is informed by a post-mortem discussion with the cast of “Spring Awakening,” where we reflected on the impact of The Sunflower’s review and discussed ways to encourage more nuanced criticism of the arts on campus.

During that conversation, we noted how the presentation of reviews on social media can alter their impact. A headline or excerpted quote posted online may frame the piece in a way that amplifies its most critical elements, potentially overshadowing the more nuanced discussion within the full article.

This is an issue not just for theater coverage but for journalism as a whole, and it’s worth considering how The Sunflower can balance engagement with responsible representation across all its platforms.

Additionally, we discussed how the scope of a theater review could extend beyond individual performances to encompass the broader elements of a production—lighting, costumes, set design and choreography—all of which contribute to the audience’s experience. While a writer may naturally gravitate toward the most visible aspects of a show, an expanded perspective could offer a richer and more constructive analysis.

We also recognize the challenge of drawing readership to arts coverage. Critical writing often generates more attention than celebratory writing, but this dynamic is worth examining, especially within a university setting.

A student production operates under different circumstances than a professional one; while professional theater expects rigorous critique, student productions are also spaces of learning and growth.

Perhaps the role of student reviews could be framed as fostering artistic conversation rather than strictly evaluating work against professional standards.

Moving forward, I would love to explore ways to strengthen communication between The Sunflower and the School of Performing Arts to ensure our productions are covered in a thoughtful and informed manner. We want to make sure the paper is aware of our upcoming events so that previews, reviews and other arts coverage can be as meaningful and effective as possible.

I appreciate the time and effort the student journalists put into covering the arts on campus, and we look forward to continued conversations about how we can support a vibrant and insightful discourse around the performing arts at Wichita State.

Submitted by Jacob McGlaun

Director of WS production of “Spring Awakening”