The severity of mental health cases handled by CARE Team have increased this year

A mental health service at Wichita State is seeing an increase in the severity of cases in comparison to previous years. Alicia Newell, Vice president of Student Belonging in the division of Student Affairs, said case numbers in February were “roughly the same” but there was something different when looking at the reports.

“From this time last year, the one thing that is different that I can say … is that we have had a significant increase of students that were transported for suicidal ideation, as well as just general overall mental health and wellness (issues),” Newell said.

Newell said because cases are more severe than in the past, the CARE Team has had to respond with an elevated level of coordination and preparation.

“When we’re looking at the severity and the critical level of the case, those students are being transported, it takes a higher level of touch points in outreach and coordinated care that the staff have to do to work with,” Newell said.

Typically weeks four through eight within the spring semester — early February through early March — are more prone to a steady increase in cases, according to the CARE Team’s data . CARE Team, in their January monthly update, said they would be preparing for this climb. This rise typically stems from academic difficulties students face.

“They’re overwhelmed,” Newell said. “A lot of students are exhibiting anxiety and depression, and we typically see that around especially midterm time.”

Newell said they also typically see these changes in mood when the weather shifts and during the registration period for the spring semester.

“As students are looking at meeting with advisers to register for classes, they’re also being made aware that they may have a financial balance that’s due in order for them to be eligible to register for classes that next semester,” Newell said.

On top of these common concerns, Newell said that political worry has also been an additional stressor this year.

“Some of the top concerns that they’re needing to be seen for — political unrest is a new one that we’re seeing come to the top,” Newell said. “And so there’s a lot of students who are exhibiting distress and feeling overwhelmed due to the current political state that we’re in.”

Newell said in an email that during February, 97 students were referred to the CARE team while in 2024, there were 85 cases. The difference represents a 12.94% increase compared to the previous year.

However, Newell said that this increase is likely due to better reporting.

“They’ll continue to increase, just for the simple fact that there is a significant amount of awareness that we’ve done with our faculty and staff in regards to how to identify students who are in distress and the importance of reporting,” Newell said.

She also said that while faculty are the number one reporters, students are reporting their friends and themselves more often than in previous years.

“In today’s generation, they really wrap their arms around mental health and wellness and it’s an important topic for them,” Newell said. “… And so I think that also has a big, significant impact on the work that we’re doing.”