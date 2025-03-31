Editor’s Note: Mya Scott and Kass Lewis are employees of The Sunflower. Because of their significant contributions to Shockers Got Talent, The Sunflower’s editorial staff thought it best to include them in coverage.
PHOTOS: WSU students showcase their skills in Shockers Got Talent
Wichita State University students showed off their talents at the Student Activities Council’s Shockers Got Talent on March 28. Twelve acts sang or danced for their chance to win a $1,000, $800 or $500 prize.
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief • March 31, 2025
