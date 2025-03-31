Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: WSU students showcase their skills in Shockers Got Talent

Wichita State University students showed off their talents at the Student Activities Council’s Shockers Got Talent on March 28. Twelve acts sang or danced for their chance to win a $1,000, $800 or $500 prize.
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief March 31, 2025
IMG_7597 - Copy
Allison Campbell
Mya Scott, the emcee for Shockers Got Talent, announces the judges and contestants for the March 28 show. The Student Activities Council event saw 12 performers compete for a $1,000, $800 and $500 prize.

Editor’s Note: Mya Scott and Kass Lewis are employees of The Sunflower. Because of their significant contributions to Shockers Got Talent, The Sunflower’s editorial staff thought it best to include them in coverage.

Print this Story
About the Contributor
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. Campbell uses she/her pronouns.