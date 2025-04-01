Sedgwick County to offer measles vaccines on April 5

A screenshot of Sedgwick County’s website showing information about the upcoming measles vaccination clinic on April 5.

Sedgwick County will offer free measles vaccines to the community.

Adults and children 1 year old or older who need an MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, can come to the vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 5. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1900 E. 9th St.

The clinic is part of the county’s Community Baby Shower & Resource Fair.

No appointment is necessary, and there is no cost for Sedgwick County residents. Walk-ins will be accepted until 1:30 p.m. People will need to bring an ID, vaccination records (if available) and insurance information (if applicable).

Students, staff and faculty can read more about the measles vaccine on the Sedgwick County website or call 316-660-7300 with any questions