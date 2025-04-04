Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Engineering students’ work takes to the sky

Students in the Aerospace Design II class had their first flight test for the planes they are building for their final project.
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-ChiefApril 4, 2025
Allison Campbell
Team 4 members Anubhav Pant, Pedro Cupertino and Yuto Minami carry their Aerospace Design II plane to the testing area during the practice flight session on March 19. Students in the class are required to build a plane and test it over three different flight test days before submitting their planes for a final flight in the Bronze Propeller competition.
6
Allison Campbell
Team 4 members Anubhav Pant, Pedro Cupertino and Yuto Minami carry their Aerospace Design II plane to the testing area during the practice flight session on March 19. Students in the class are required to build a plane and test it over three different flight test days before submitting their planes for a final flight in the Bronze Propeller competition.
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. Campbell uses she/her pronouns.