The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Student Government election begins Today. Here’s how to cast your ballot.

Wichita State students can vote for the next student body president, vice president and senators
Megan Bailey, ReporterApril 7, 2025
Alejandro Clavier
Victoria Owens, speaker of the SGA senate, answers a question from one of the representatives. SGA has weekly meetings to pass legislation related to WSU’s students.

The 2025 Student Government Association (SGA) General Election is April 7-9.  Students can vote online on the Simply Voting website, for which they will receive an email on Monday. Voting closes Wednesday at 5 p.m. 

Students will vote for the next student body president, vice president and SGA senators. There is also a constitutional amendment on the ballot, which would allow SGA to appoint senators, in addition to those voted in, in order to fill empty Senate seats. 

Voters will also have the option to write in any student not on the ballot. The last name must be written on the ballot in order for the vote to be counted.

Megan Bailey is a reporter for The Sunflower. Bailey is a senior pursuing a degree in communication studies. Before joining The Sunflower, she interned at NPR-affiliate KMUW, writing spots for the radio. After she graduates from Wichita State, she wants to be a reporter at a radio station. Outside of work, she enjoys swimming, singing and dancing. Her favorite band is Twenty One Pilots. She goes by she/her.
