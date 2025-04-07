Student Government election begins Today. Here’s how to cast your ballot.

The 2025 Student Government Association (SGA) General Election is April 7-9. Students can vote online on the Simply Voting website, for which they will receive an email on Monday. Voting closes Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Students will vote for the next student body president, vice president and SGA senators. There is also a constitutional amendment on the ballot, which would allow SGA to appoint senators, in addition to those voted in, in order to fill empty Senate seats.

Voters will also have the option to write in any student not on the ballot. The last name must be written on the ballot in order for the vote to be counted.

Students can find more information about the election and the candidates here.