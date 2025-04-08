Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Update: University says Banner enrollment ‘now running smoothly’

The Banner system, which students use to enroll in courses, experienced delays on Monday.
Ainsley Smyth, News EditorApril 8, 2025
A screenshot of the announcement from Wichita State Strategic Communications. The announcement was sent to students on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: The Banner system is “now running smoothly” after delays on Monday that affected some students trying to enroll in summer and fall classes, according to an announcement from Wichita State University Strategic Communications. 

The announcement did not specify what caused the delay, but said that students can now register if they experienced issues on Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Monday, April 4:

A screenshot of the Wichita State University Strategic Communications email about delays with the banner system.

The Banner platform is experiencing delays, according to an email sent to students from Wichita State University Strategic Communications. 

This may affect students trying to enroll in summer and fall classes. 

“ITS (Information Technology Services) is aware of the issue and is working on a solution,” the email said. “We will provide an update as soon as it is resolved.”

 

 

 

Print this Story
About the Contributor
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor’s in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.