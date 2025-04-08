Update: University says Banner enrollment ‘now running smoothly’

A screenshot of the announcement from Wichita State Strategic Communications. The announcement was sent to students on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: The Banner system is “now running smoothly” after delays on Monday that affected some students trying to enroll in summer and fall classes, according to an announcement from Wichita State University Strategic Communications.

The announcement did not specify what caused the delay, but said that students can now register if they experienced issues on Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Monday, April 4:

The Banner platform is experiencing delays, according to an email sent to students from Wichita State University Strategic Communications.

This may affect students trying to enroll in summer and fall classes.

“ITS (Information Technology Services) is aware of the issue and is working on a solution,” the email said. “We will provide an update as soon as it is resolved.”