‘Celebrating your authentic self’: Makers and Masterpieces at the Ulrich Museum of Art

Peyton Eck The Wichita Sketch Club create shadow portraits of guests using bright lights and paper taped to walls. Guests then used the portraits as templates to build off of.

Inspired by Devan Shimoyama’s “Rituals,” the current exhibit in the Ulrich Museum of Art, a recent Makers and Masterpieces event called Colorful Cultural Collisions, was attended by many Wichita State University students and families.

Makers and Masterpieces, previously known as Family Fun Days, offers opportunities for people to be able to engage with the current exhibits in the Ulrich in interactive ways. The museum usually holds these events twice a semester for each exhibit they have on display.

“Families can come; college students can come; any adult can come,” Associate Director of Education Brenda Lichman said. “It’s for everyone.”

This year, there were stations set up throughout the museum. The first station was where people could get their silhouette sketched by a member of the WSU Sketch Club.

“I figured it’d be a good career opportunity, actually, because I’m trying to get my foot out there (in the art world),” said Ashton Wilcox, a sophomore art education major and member of the WSU Sketch Club. “… I feel like being able to work in museums, especially with local communities, really helps get my name out there. It’s been really fun, actually. It’s been nice getting to interact with the kids and everyone.”

After visitors had their silhouettes sketched, they had the opportunity to walk through the Shimoyama’s exhibit to get inspiration for when they decorated their own portraits. Many of the pieces in the exhibit worked with lots of textiles and incorporate vivid colors and gems.

“His (Shimoyama’s) work is figurative, and it’s a lot about identity, and it’s colorful,” Lichman said. “Tonight, it’s about celebrating your authentic self … Devan’s work is a lot about transformation and growth, like how your life goes through journeys.”

Across the skybridge, which connects the Ulrich and McKnight Art Center, there were accessories people could add to their portraits like jewels, fabric and paper. Messages on the window read “Celebrate your authentic self” and “I have my eyes on you” as people picked decorations that fit them the most.

“This one’s very cohesive and extensive. Like, usually there’s like one little activity (at Makers and Masterpieces events) … but this one’s got, like, people involved,” said Emma Glover, senior education major and student assistant for the Ulrich. “It’s more personalized, and then the supplies (are) like so expansive, like you can have anything you’d want to play with, which isn’t always the case.”