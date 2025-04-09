Wichita State faces 4-5% budget shortfall, almost 4% tuition increase

In a message to Wichita State University staff and faculty through the WSU Today newsletter, university President Richard Muma advised employees to prepare for financial challenges. He said the university is projecting a 4-5% budget shortfall.

“As we prepare for the upcoming fiscal year, I want to be transparent about our budget outlook and the realities we face,” Muma wrote. “Like many public institutions across the country, we are navigating an increasingly complex financial landscape.”

He cited challenges including state and federal funding changes, nationwide shifts in enrollment and decreased enrollment across total credit hours.

“I want to be candid: reductions will occur,” Muma wrote.

The message outlined four ways the university will look at cutting costs:

“Intense scrutiny” of current budget expenditures.

Reallocation of existing budgets to cover mandatory expenses and “absorb unexpected costs.”

Raising tuition rates; Muma wrote that the university is planning to raise tuition by 3.9%, but that the amount could change based on how much is allocated by the state.

“Assessment of ongoing financial obligations,” including those related to athletics. A recent change by the NCAA means universities will soon be able to pay athletes , likely leading to increased costs to recruit and keep top players.

Muma said in the message that the university remains committed to “the priorities that move Wichita State forward,” and to its push for market-based compensation for employees.

“These measures may feel disruptive, but they are necessary to sustain the long-term health and competitiveness of our university,” Muma wrote.