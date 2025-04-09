Wang, Nguyen win student body president, vice president election in unofficial results

Kass Lewis Jia Wen Wang and Amy Nguyen smile as the unofficial election results are read on April 9.

Jia Wen Wang and Amy Nguyen, sole candidates for Wichita State’s student body president and vice president election, have won according to unofficial results announced by the Student Government Association on Wednesday night.

Wang and Nguyen received 1,858 votes, 94.5% of total votes cast according to results announced by Chief Elections Commissioner Bella Kilman.

The election was conducted Monday, April 7, through Wednesday, April 9.

The election results will be certified and formally presented by the Elections Committee on Friday at 1 p.m.

Students can watch the election results announcement via SGA’s YouTube channel.