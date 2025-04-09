Advertisement
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wang, Nguyen win student body president, vice president election in unofficial results

Ainsley Smyth, News EditorApril 9, 2025
Kass Lewis
Jia Wen Wang and Amy Nguyen smile as the unofficial election results are read on April 9.

Jia Wen Wang and Amy Nguyen, sole candidates for Wichita State’s student body president and vice president election, have won according to unofficial results announced by the Student Government Association on Wednesday night.

Wang and Nguyen received 1,858 votes, 94.5% of total votes cast according to results announced by Chief Elections Commissioner Bella Kilman. 

The election was conducted Monday, April 7, through Wednesday, April 9. 

The election results will be certified and formally presented by the Elections Committee on Friday at 1 p.m.  

Students can watch the election results announcement via SGA’s YouTube channel

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor’s in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.
Kass Lewis
Kass Lewis, Reporter
Kass Lewis is a first-year reporter for The Sunflower. He is a junior journalism and media production major. After college, he’d like to pursue a career involving writing. Lewis uses he/him pronouns.