Lot 5 along 21st Street to close over the weekend

Ainsley Smyth Parking Lot 5 on Wichita State’s campus on March 25.

A section of Lot 5, located on 21st Street between Corbin Education Center and Eck Stadium, will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for fireworks following the softball game.

“Because of the nature of the event, all vehicles must be removed from the lot,” said the announcement from Strategic Communications. “Students who usually park here may need to find alternative parking in nearby lots.”

The YMCA lot is not available for parking unless you are actively using the facility; if so, parking is limited to two hours.