Wichita State Student Senate condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ainsley Smyth, News EditorApril 11, 2025
Kass Lewis
Student Government Association Sen. Evelyn Lewis answers questions from fellow senators about the resolution she wrote, condemning Russia in its war with Ukraine.

The Student Senate at Wichita State passed an act condemning Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. 

Sen. Evelyn Lewis wrote the resolution. 

“What I hope to achieve is to show the U.S. federal government that people want them to support Ukraine in the war against Russia,” Lewis said. 

The most recent conflict between the two countries started in 2022, when Russia invaded the smaller Eastern European country. The invasion has been widely criticized by the U.S., although many Americans also think the U.S. is providing too much aid to Ukraine. 

When asked why a resolution should be passed three years into the ongoing conflict, Lewis responded, “better late than never.” 

In response to a question from Sen. Andrew Sauls, Lewis admitted that she had not surveyed students to see if the student body agreed with the resolution. However the Senate passed it with no debate and a vote of 12 in favor, two against and five abstaining.

