OPINION: Amazon is a win for the job market, but at what cost?

Amazon is expanding its footprint in Kansas, with plans to build a 176,000 square-foot delivery facility in Bel Aire. The development, expected to be completed in 2025, will create jobs and mark the company’s third facility in the Wichita metro area.

On paper, this sounds like a win. Jobs are coming to the area, and with rising costs of living, employment opportunities can be a lifeline for many. But before we can celebrate another corporate giant planting roots in our city, we need to consider why this facility matters and what impact it will have — especially with two other Amazon sites already operating in the metro area.

Unlike the fulfillment center in Park City or the sortation center in Wichita, this new facility will serve as a last-mile delivery station. That means more Amazon vans on the roads, especially near Bel Aire’s residential areas and the local highways.

Bel Aire sits — right outside of east Wichita — already struggles with aging roads and limited infrastructure. This facility will increase daily traffic volume in an area not designated to absorb it, potentially worsening road conditions and delaying commutes for local residents.

Wichita has a strong base of mom-and-pop businesses, many of which struggle against rising rent and with competing chains. Amazon, an already dominant force in the industry, only makes it harder for small businesses to survive. Instead of funneling money back into the local economy and supporting Wichitan’s passions, profits from this new facility will ultimately enrich a multibillion-dollar corporation rather than Wichita-based entrepreneurs.

Then, there is the issue of infrastructure. Wichita’s roads are already in dire despair and need repair. With Amazon’s addition of more delivery trucks to our streets, the wear and tear will only get worse.

The city has already floated and passed controversial plans, like paid downtown parking, to fund road maintenance. Will Amazon contribute to these costs, or will taxpayers have to support a multibillion-dollar corporation?

Quality of life is also a concern. Mail delivery in Wichita is already unpredictable. I get my mail late in the evening and feel awful that the city delivery services are struggling to fulfill their routes everyday. They are worn too thin.



Some may argue that another facility could alleviate these delays — especially through Amazon deliveries, but that raises a broader question: Should we rely on private corporations to patch gaps in public services?

Amazon will be adding another layer to the city’s delivery network with more vans on the road, and I am not confident that our areas can handle Amazon’s expansion.

Bel Aire officials are thrilled about Amazon’s investment, citing economic growth and job creation.

But at what cost?

Instead of celebrating corporate expansion, we should be asking how we can invest in Wichita’s growing community. Every dollar spent at a local shop stays in the community, supporting our neighbors rather than boosting the bottom line of one of the world’s richest men.

Amazon’s expansion may offer short-term gains, but Wichita must weigh the long-term consequences before welcoming the company with open arms.