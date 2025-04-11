SGA confirms chief justice for second term

Allison Campbell Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Lesly Hernandez addresses the student body during the State of the Student Body on Sept. 4.

Lesly Hernandez, a junior majoring in political science, serves as the chief justice for the Wichita State Student Government Association’s Supreme Court. After being confirmed by the Student Senate on Wednesday night, Hernandez will serve a second term.

The Supreme Court decides on issues of SGA law and hears parking/traffic and academic integrity appeals.

Speaking before the Senate, Hernandez reflected on her first year as chief justice.

“I did not expect to grow so much in such little time,” she said.

As the child of immigrants, Hernandez said she has realized the barriers faced by Spanish-speaking people when it comes to the law, something that motivates her in her role.

“There can be barriers between students and their full understanding of the governing documents that affect the student organizations they join, the regulations within the association (SGA) and their overall student experience,” Hernandez said. “… The words in the association’s governing documents affect our students, and I’m passionate about protecting students’ rights and preserving the association’s governing documents.

Student Body President Kylee Hower said there was “no one more qualified to serve in this role,” as she introduced Hernandez before the Senate vote. “… In all my time working with Lesly, she’s been incredibly diligent, dedicated and passionate about serving the students of Wichita State University.”