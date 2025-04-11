Advertisement
PHOTOS: Shockers celebrate opening of new pickleball courts

The pickleball courts opened on April 10 in their new location between the Heskett Center and Hubbard Hall.
Preston Caylor, PhotographerApril 11, 2025
Students play pickleball during the grand opening of the new courts. The first 100 students recieved a pickleball.
Preston Caylor
Preston Caylor, Illustrator/Designer
Preston Caylor is an illustrator and newspaper designer for The Sunflower. Caylor is a second-year student at Wichita State pursuing a major in computer science with a minor in graphic design. After college, Caylor is planning to work as an IT technician while working to get an animation certificate/demo reel from Animation Mentor in New York. He hopes to eventually work at Disney.