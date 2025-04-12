Men’s basketball signs 3-point sniper Kenyon Giles in transfer portal

(Photo courtesy of Wichita State Athletics)

Wichita State men’s basketball landed its second transfer of the offseason — and second from the Southern Conference — on Saturday.

Kenyon Giles, a junior guard who played for UNC Greensboro last year, committed to the Shockers, according to a post from his agency on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Giles is a proficient sniper from 3-point range. He knocked down 80 3-pointers on 40% shooting last season, both of which would have led Wichita State by a wide margin. 53% of his shot attempts were from beyond the arc.

Giles’ 3-point shooting percentage jumped by nearly 10 points between his sophomore and junior seasons.

He averaged 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year while only turning the ball over 22 total times.

Giles is on the shorter side at 5-foot-9. He is from Virginia and played for two seasons with Radford in Virginia before transferring to UNC Greensboro last offseason. He primarily played as a shooting guard for the Spartans.

Wichita State was Giles’ only recruiting visit.

The Shockers still have five scholarship spots remaining for their 2025-26 roster.