Courtney Brown A Wichita State University Police car parked on campus (file photo)

A vehicle was reported stolen from a Wichita State parking lot on Saturday, according to campus police.

The vehicle was stolen from Lot 1, a student and visitor parking lot, along Hillside Street at 11 p.m. on April 12. The case was reported the following afternoon, according to the Wichita State Police Department’s crime log.

The vehicle is a silver Hyundai Elantra, WSUPD Chief Guy Schroeder said in an email.

People can contact campus police at (316-) 978-3450 or via email at [email protected].