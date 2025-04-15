Shocker Sports Roundup: What you missed over the weekend

Mack Smith WSU women’s javelin throwers huddle up before they begin throwing. Four Shockers finished top 10 in the event over the weekend.

Track and field

Wichita State track and field had a strong showing at the KT Woodman Classic over the weekend, led by multiple athletes earning top-American Athletic Conference rankings.

Sophomore Josh Parrish stood out with victories in both the 110-meter hurdles and long jump His time of 14.17 in the 110-meter hurdles and jump of 7.67 meters now rank Parrish at No. 1 in the AAC.

He also placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.56.

In the 400-meter hurdles, sophomore Jason Parrish won with a time of 51.63. He also anchored the winning 4×400-meter relay team, which included junior Yared Kidane and seniors RJ Hutchinson and Joakim Genereux.

The Wichita State women swept the 100-meter hurdles. Sophomore Kate Campos finished first with a time of 13.64, followed by freshman Aurora Wessel at 13.94. Junior Cali Kerschen placed third with a time of 13.97.

Campos now ranks second in the AAC and No. 6 all-time in program history.

The Shockers also competed in the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California. Although performances did not lead to top finishes, the meet gave the team national competition experience.

Men’s tennis

Wichita State’s men’s Tennis team fell, 4-0, to No. 44 Middle Tennessee State on Sunday afternoon, closing out the regular season in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders took the doubles point with wins at courts one (6-1) and three (6-3). In singles, Middle Tennessee quickly added points with a 6-4, 6-3 win over sophomore Vanja Hodzic on court two and a win by retirement over junior Kristof Minarik at court one.

Middle Tennessee State clinched the match on court five as freshman Amir Milushev fell in three sets (6-0), (6-1), (6-4).

Several matches went unfinished as the Blue Raiders secured the win early.

Next up, men’s tennis heads to the AACChampionship. The tournament begins on April 17 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Men’s golf

Wichita State men’s golf wrapped up its regular season with a 12th-place finish at the Hawkeye Intercollegiate in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday and Monday.

The Shockers posted team rounds of 292, 295 and 317 for a 904 total. They finished 40 over par.

Kansas won the team title at 837 total strokes, 67 ahead of WSU.

Senior Jose Miguel Ramirez led the Shockers, tying for 19th individually with 220 strokes, four over par. His opening-round 66 was his lowest of the year and tied for the lowest round by a Shocker this season.

Junior Jose Carletta tied for 41st individually and carded a 224, eight over par to finish.

Next up, WSU begins the AAC Championship on April 21 in Sarasota, Florida.