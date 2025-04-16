Open Streets ICT makes its way to the Wichita State community
Open Streets ICT works to ensure communities around Wichita have access to social engagement and physical activity in a car-free environment. The next event will be held May 4 in NOMAR.
Peyton Eck, Photographer • April 16, 2025
