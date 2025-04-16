Advertisement
The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Open Streets ICT makes its way to the Wichita State community

Open Streets ICT works to ensure communities around Wichita have access to social engagement and physical activity in a car-free environment. The next event will be held May 4 in NOMAR.
Peyton Eck, PhotographerApril 16, 2025
A trio of cyclists slip through a part in the crowd in front of Fairmount Coffee Co. Alongside visiting vendors for the event, many 17th Street businesses had their doors open to Open Streets passersby.
Harvester Arts' table brought a dinosaur statue for painting by passersby. Harvester Arts is a frequent partner of the Ulrich and will be participating in the upcoming Somewhere fest.
