Softball’s struggles against top-25 teams continues in loss at No. 22 Oklahoma State

Mia Hennen Graduate student Ellee Eck prepares to sprint off second base during the game against East Carolina on April 11. Eck scored three times and secured a a pair of hits and an RBI during the game.

Wichita State softball’s struggles against nationally-ranked opponents continued on Tuesday evening.

The Shockers lost to No. 22 Oklahoma State, 10-2, in a five-inning run rule shortened game. The loss to the nationally ranked Cowgirls extended WSU’s losing streak against top 25 teams to 17 straight going back to last season.

Like the other losses to ranked opponents — except for an offensive explosion against then-No. 2 Oklahoma last month — the Shockers’ bats were cold against the Cowgirls, who are now 25-14 and 6-7 in the Big 12 this season. WSU, now 21-20-1 and 9-8-1 in the American Athletic Conference, managed three hits in 17 at bats throughout the game.

Aside from the Oklahoma game, the most hits the Shockers made against a ranked opponent this season was six, against then-No. 9 Florida State and then-No. 24 Florida Atlantic.

One of the three hits came from junior Jodie Epperson, who drove in WSU’s only runs in the first inning with a two-RBI double to center field. Freshman duo Brookelyn Livanec and Gabby Scott made the Shockers’ only other hits in the second and fourth, respectively.

On the other hand, Oklahoma State’s bats were on fire. The Cowgirls hit .500, which included two home runs and four doubles. Oklahoma State managed a run in all five innings.

The Cowgirls did most of the run-wrangling in the second, third and fourth innings. They scored three in the second and third, and two in the fourth. Both of Oklahoma State’s homers were in the fourth.

With no run support, the Shockers’ pitching crew needed to step up, but couldn’t.

Freshman Ava Sliger started in the circle and was tagged with the loss. She gave up six runs on as many hits in 2 ⅓ innings pitched. Sophomore Chloe Barber stepped in for relief and gave up four runs on five hits.

WSU’s pitchers combined for five walks and one strikeout.

After the loss against the nationally ranked Cowgirls, Wichita State will extend its stay in Oklahoma over the weekend with a conference series against Tulsa. The first pitch against the Golden Hurricane is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday.