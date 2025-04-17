Student Senate asks for more bike racks on campus

Mya Scott Sen. Josh Mallard introduces the Bike Rack Installation and Commuter Kindness (BRICK) Act on April 2.

Wichita State’s Student Senate voted to ask the university to install more bike racks on campus and make other changes to make campus more “commuter-friendly.”

Sen. Cynthia Pizzini said at the April 2 meeting where the act was first introduced that as someone who bikes to campus, she felt the act has the potential to help students like herself.

“I’ve had a really big issue finding bike racks (in) several places around campus, where I have to lock my bike up pretty far away from the building that I’m going to,” Pizzini said. “I can testify that it is an issue.”

Proposed changes include adding the locations of bike racks to the interactive campus map, collaboration with local law enforcement to improve safety for people biking to campus and possibly installing lights, lockers and/or covered parking.

The act also requests that the university place new bike racks within “walking distance” of each academic building, prioritizing locations where students “frequently secure bikes to unauthorized structures,” as well as create a mechanism for students to provide feedback on where they would like racks installed.

The act will go to Student Body President Kylee Hower for a signature before being sent to university leadership and Parking Services.