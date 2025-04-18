SGA pushes for Wichita State to offer student diversity training

Mya Scott Sen. Evelyn Lewis raises her hand to ask a question during an April 2 Student Senate meeting.

Wichita State’s Student Senate voted for an act asking the university to create an optional diversity training for its students at its Wednesday night meeting.

“Our campus is relatively diverse, and I have heard from my constituents that the students around them need to know more about their minority peers,” Sen. Evelyn Lewis, the bill’s sponsor, said at the April 9 meeting where the bill was on the floor for a second time.

The resolution does not specify the training’s contents, but asks that it “informs students about the minority demographics that attend Wichita State University.”

Lewis cited the number of students at WSU who fall into minority groups and said that WSU students could benefit from having the optional training.

If implemented, the training would be available on the myWSU homepage, under the Title IX Training heading.

The resolution will go to Student Body President Kylee Hower for a signature. If signed, it will be sent to university leadership. University officials are not required to comply with SGA resolutions.